Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shutterstock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Shutterstock has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shutterstock stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,584. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,902,993.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,759,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,838,000 after acquiring an additional 246,016 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,656,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 116,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

