Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives $161.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($159.57) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($186.17) to €170.00 ($180.85) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($150.00) to €129.00 ($137.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

