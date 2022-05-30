Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE:SIA traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,994. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$991.39 million and a P/E ratio of 25.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$12.84 and a 12-month high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$174.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.06%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

