Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $6.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,918,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,903,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 101,823.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 631,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,481,000 after purchasing an additional 528,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $44.63. 16,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. Silgan has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

