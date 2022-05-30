SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Up 49.2% in May

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the April 30th total of 857,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 19.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SBOW stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.84. 8,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,428. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.70. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $268,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,081. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

