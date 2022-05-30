Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SPG traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.73. The stock had a trading volume of 82,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,924. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.35%.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.