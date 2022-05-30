Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of SPG traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.73. The stock had a trading volume of 82,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,924. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.31.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simon Property Group (SPG)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.