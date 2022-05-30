Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,098,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,486,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,486,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,485 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

SSD opened at $109.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.49 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,853.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

