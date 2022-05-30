Smartshare Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $120,561.17 and approximately $841.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00048351 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

