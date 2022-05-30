Smaugs NFT Price Hits $0.0134 on Exchanges (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $469,593.92 and $34,522.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.01253116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00424016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00033117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 591.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars.

