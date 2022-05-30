Snowball 24 Hour Volume Hits $90.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Snowball has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $230,859.80 and approximately $90.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 296.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12,479.87 or 0.40754741 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00482624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,663,037 coins and its circulating supply is 5,087,401 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.