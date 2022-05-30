SnowSwap Trading Up 11.8% This Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $501,861.49 and approximately $31,366.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $749.62 or 0.02364214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00416208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008196 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

