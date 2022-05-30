Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Up 54.9% in May

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the April 30th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,080. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks ( NYSEAMERICAN:LOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $52.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

