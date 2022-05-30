SparksPay (SPK) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $17,376.36 and approximately $8.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded up 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,279,173 coins and its circulating supply is 11,029,870 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

