Spheroid Universe Market Cap Hits $3.35 Million (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $56,728.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spheroid Universe alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.76 or 0.01958006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.00449540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00033654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,116,846,013 coins and its circulating supply is 123,052,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spheroid Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spheroid Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spheroid Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spheroid Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.