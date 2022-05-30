Splintershards Price Tops $0.0927 on Major Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0927 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $65.48 million and $782,109.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007760 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002281 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000528 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00067454 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007755 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007126 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 785,521,724 coins and its circulating supply is 706,188,584 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

