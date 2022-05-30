SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1,419.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 465,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMAP opened at $9.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

