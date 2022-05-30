Springhouse Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 18,300 Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Cohn Robbins by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

Shares of Cohn Robbins stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.97. 41,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.