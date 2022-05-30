Springhouse Capital Management LP Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Nordstrom comprises approximately 0.9% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Natixis grew its stake in Nordstrom by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,420.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 86,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.56. 655,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

