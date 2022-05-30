Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 525,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,577,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SRUUF stock opened at 11.85 on Monday. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a one year low of 7.50 and a one year high of 16.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is 12.28.

Get Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund alerts:

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.