STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Position Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 205,140 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $26,282,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 169,682 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5,004.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 132,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 130,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 31.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,397 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,211 shares of company stock worth $2,099,498. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.04. 16,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,659. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.