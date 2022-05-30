Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.8% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Starbucks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,915,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $455,808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,599 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.71. 610,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,728,150. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

