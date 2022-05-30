State Street Corp Buys 513,954 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State Street Corp increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.39% of Match Group worth $1,644,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $79.84 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.87 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average of $108.61.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

