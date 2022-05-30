State Street Corp Has $1.58 Billion Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,460 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.28% of Verisk Analytics worth $1,577,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $178.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.37 and its 200-day moving average is $204.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.96 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

