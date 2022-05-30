State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,018,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,246,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $1,682,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 64,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after buying an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $70.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $71.28.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.84.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.