Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,295 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $122.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,250. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.25. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $111.58 and a one year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

