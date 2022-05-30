Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after acquiring an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after buying an additional 360,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

NYSE DFS traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $112.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.83 and its 200 day moving average is $114.87. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

