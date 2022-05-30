Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,526. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

