Stephens Inc. AR Has $599,000 Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $193.05. 22,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,677. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.86 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

