Stephens Inc. AR Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,888 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORI traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 85,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,095 shares of company stock worth $99,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

