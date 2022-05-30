Stephens Inc. AR Has $749,000 Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,813,000 after buying an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,433,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,614,000 after buying an additional 147,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.49. The stock had a trading volume of 73,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,113. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock worth $128,340,129. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.