Stephens Inc. AR Has $783,000 Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,598,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $23,776,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.26. 31,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,297. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.79. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.94 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

