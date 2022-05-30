Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

FE stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $43.43. 185,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,507. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

