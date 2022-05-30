Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $4.94 on Monday, reaching $178.65. 28,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,923. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.96 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.37 and a 200 day moving average of $204.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

