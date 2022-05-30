Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,168 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,575 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,162 shares of company stock worth $1,091,988. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.30. 45,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,972. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.