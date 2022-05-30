Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.40. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Stericycle’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

SRCL traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $49.94. 9,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,426. Stericycle has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $79.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Stericycle by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 232,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stericycle by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Stericycle by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Stericycle by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.