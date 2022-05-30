StockNews.com Lowers Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

CVCY stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,495.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,936 shares of company stock worth $115,391. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $215,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

