StockNews.com Lowers Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Pzena Investment Management has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $521.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other Pzena Investment Management news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena bought 779,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $4,248,743.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 38.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

