Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $6,684,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $138.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

