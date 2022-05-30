Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 260.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.26 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average is $119.42.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

