Storj (STORJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $233.17 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Storj has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $233.17 million and approximately $22.17 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 395,160,188 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

