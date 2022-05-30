SUN (old) (SUN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded flat against the US dollar. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 190.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,440.70 or 0.44227356 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,391.89 or 1.00006159 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001732 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

