Super Zero Protocol Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.31 million and $431,895.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,986.63 or 0.06278828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077962 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 621,799,930 coins and its circulating supply is 355,720,675 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

