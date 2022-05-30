Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Cormark

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Laurentian raised their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

SGI opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$100.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96.

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Gold will post 0.1853658 EPS for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

