Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys 26,816 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.28% of Inozyme Pharma worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,344,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 165,801 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

In other Inozyme Pharma news, CEO Axel Bolte bought 67,750 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,141.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 1,070,000 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,948,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,661,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,658.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,519,850 shares of company stock worth $9,298,247. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

INZY opened at $3.97 on Monday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

