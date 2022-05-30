Suvretta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 143,427 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 3.1% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of IQVIA worth $157,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 283.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $220.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.24. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.57 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

