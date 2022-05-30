Suvretta Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,287,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 5.70% of Solid Biosciences worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 478.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 265,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 205,983 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth $240,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $0.59 on Monday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 660.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

