Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases 439,373 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,373 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma makes up approximately 1.5% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Royalty Pharma worth $78,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,343,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,726 shares of company stock worth $18,027,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

