Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 599,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,441,000. Hilton Worldwide makes up 1.8% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Hilton Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $142.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day moving average of $146.34. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.