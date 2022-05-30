Suvretta Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 729,459 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 95.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 235,903 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 47.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 23.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 24,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

CHRS opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.07 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.