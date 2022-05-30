Suvretta Capital Management LLC Sells 266,598 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,598 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Warby Parker worth $34,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,778,000. Georgetown University acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $17.65 on Monday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

